Haryana Assembly Passes Bill for 75% Quota for Locals in Pvt Jobs

The Haryana Assembly on Thursday, 5 November, passed a Bill to provide 75 percent reservation in private sector jobs to the state's youth, news agency PTI reported.

The quota is applicable to jobs that pay below Rs 50,000 a month. The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill also includes a clause whereby if suitable local candidates are not available, the company can hire from outside while keeping the government in the loop, reported NDTV.