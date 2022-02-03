HC Grants Interim Stay on Haryana Govt’s 75% Quota in Private Jobs for Locals

The counsel for one of the petitioners, who had challenged the act, said the court has granted the interim stay, news agency PTI reported.

The state government’s notification had stated, “ln exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section 3 of section I of the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act 2020 (3 of 2021) the Governor of Haryana hereby specifies the 15th day of 2022 for the purposes of said sub-section.”