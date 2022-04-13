Haridwar Dharam Sansad: SC Asks Uttarakhand Govt for Report on Hate Speech Cases

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 13 April, asked the Uttarakhand government to file a status report on the cases related to the hate speeches made in Haridwar Dharam Sansad allegedly inciting violence against minority communities.

The state government informed the court that four First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed in the matter, out of which a charge sheet was filed in three.

The apex court also issued a notice to the Himachal Pradesh government about a proposed Dharam Sansad event scheduled to be held in the state on Sunday and sought a response.

The top court also allowed petitioner-journalist Qurban Ali to intimate the concerned authority for a request to cancel the event. The matter will next be heard on 22 April.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Kapil Sibal sought the cancellation of the event.