Recent FIRs Against Journos Make No Sense. Stop Being Surprised

Freelance journalist Mandeep Punia has been in jail since 30 January, because of an FIR filed by a police inspector who claims the journalist was trying to break through police barricades at the Singhu border, and was dragging a police constable towards protesters.

The Wire’s Siddharth Varadarajan and Ismat Ara have been booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police over a report by Ara on the death of farmer Navreet Singh in Delhi during the tractor rally on 26 January – because the report includes (along with the police version) the family’s claims that the deceased was shot by the Delhi Police.

The death of Navreet Singh is also the basis for FIRs in no less than five states – Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and UP – against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six journalists, including India Today’s Rajdeep Sardesai and The Caravan’s Vinod K Jose.

They had tweeted initial claims that the protester had been shot by the Delhi Police before deleting these tweets as further clarity came in. All the FIRs include offences of trying to provoke a riot and making statements to cause fear/alarm to the public. Many even go so far as to include offences of sedition.