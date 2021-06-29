Facebook, Google Asked To Follow India's Rules by Parliament Panel

A standing committee of the Parliament on Information and Technology (IT), which had called representatives of Google and Facebook to appear before it on Tuesday, 29 June, asked the tech giants to comply with India's new IT Rules and follow the country's laws.

Google and Facebook were told to put in place stringent data privacy and security safeguards.

The panel, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, whose Twitter account was locked, has also sought Twitter's response on the locking of his and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s Twitter account.