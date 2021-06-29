Facebook, Google Asked To Follow India's Rules by Parliament Panel
The panel also sought Twitter's response on the locking of Tharoor and Union Minister RS Prasad’s Twitter account.
A standing committee of the Parliament on Information and Technology (IT), which had called representatives of Google and Facebook to appear before it on Tuesday, 29 June, asked the tech giants to comply with India's new IT Rules and follow the country's laws.
Google and Facebook were told to put in place stringent data privacy and security safeguards.
The panel, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, whose Twitter account was locked, has also sought Twitter's response on the locking of his and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s Twitter account.
According to sources, executives of the social networking website Facebook and search engine Google were deposed before the House panel over issues like safeguarding citizens' rights and prevention of social or online news media platforms' misuse.
The next summon will be sent to representatives of YouTube and other social media intermediaries, in the coming weeks.
Facebook India’s Director of Public Policy Shivnath Thukral and Associate General Counsel Namrata Singh, represented Facebook at the deposition. While Google India sent Aman Jain, its Country Head for Government Affairs and Public Policy, and Gitanjali Duggal, the Legal Department Director.
Saying that there were loopholes in the companies' existing data protection policies, the committee directed Facebook and Google to follow instructions issued by the government and court orders.
The official agenda circulated among members of the panel said, "To hear the views of representatives of Facebook India and Google India on the subject of 'safeguarding citizens' rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms, including special emphasis on women security in the digital space", NDTV reported.
On What Basis Were the Accounts Blocked?
The panel directed the secretariat to seek in writing from Twitter within two days on what basis Tharoor and Prasad's Twitter accounts were blocked.
They added further, “If the committee does not get a satisfactory reply from Twitter, then the committee can summon the Twitter official,” news agency ANI reported.
Twitter’s representatives had earlier appeared before the same panel on 18 June, amid the tussle between the microblogging site and the Centre over the new IT Rules 2021.
Meanwhile, the Bhopal Cyber Cell on Tuesday, 29 June, registered an FIR against Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari under Section 505 of IT Act after the platform displayed, and later removed, a distorted map of India on its website on Monday, 28 June.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.