Why Twitter Denied Union Minister RS Prasad Access to His Account

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday, 25 June, said that Twitter denied him access to his account for almost an hour.

Taking to Twitter, Prasad alleged that Twitter’s actions were in gross violation of Rule 4(8) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 “where they failed to provide me any prior notice before denying me access to my own account”.

The IT minister said that in the past several years, no television channel or anchor has complained about copyright infringements with regard to the news clips of his interviews shared on social media.