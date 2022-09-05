Elgar Parishad Case: Special NIA Court Rejects Bail Plea of Gautam Navlakha
Navlakha was arrested in 2020 for his alleged role in the case.
A special NIA court on Monday, 5 September, rejected the bail plea of activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case.
Special judge Rajesh J Katariya on Monday rejected Navlakha's bail plea. The order details have not yet been made available.
He was initially kept under house arrest, but was later sent to judicial custody and lodged at the Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.
The Bombay High Court had dismissed a plea filed by Navlakha in April, seeking to be moved to house arrest instead of judicial custody in Taloja jail as it lacked basic medical facilities.
Navlakha is one of the 16 accused in a case related to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad meet in Pune in 2017. He has been imprisoned in Taloja Central Jail, Navi Mumbai, since 25 May 2020.
The septuagenarian had approached the high court early last year seeking to be placed under house arrest due to his medical ailments and the lack of basic facilities in prison.
(With inputs from PTI)
