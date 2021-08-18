Collegium Picks 9 for Elevation as SC Judges: 3 Women, 1 Sr Advocate Included

Pointing out that the process of appointing judge was “ongoing”, the CJI had said:

“Meetings will be held and decisions will be taken. The process of appointment of judges is sacrosanct and has certain dignity attached to it. My media friends must understand and recognise the sanctity of this process."

The reports had claimed that Justice Akil Kureshi, the chief justice of the Tripura High Court, had not made it to the list despite him being second on the all-India seniority list among the high court judges.