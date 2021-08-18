Collegium Picks 9 for Elevation as SC Judges: 3 Women, 1 Sr Advocate Included
Justice BV Nagarathna stands a chance of becoming first woman Chief Justice of India.
The Supreme Court Collegium, in a meeting on Wednesday, 17 August, recommended elevation of nine people as judges of the apex court.
Of these nine, three are women and one a senior advocate.
Speculations pertaining to the new elevations were rife since Wednesday morning, with CJI Ramana subsequently criticising media reports claiming that the Supreme Court collegium had finalised the recommendations.
WHO ARE THE NINE RECOMMENDATIONS?
The names of the nine people who have been recommended to the top court are:
Justice AS Oka, Chief Justice, Karnataka High Court
Justice Vikram Nath, Chief Justice, Gujarat High Court
Justice JK Maheshwari, Chief Justice, Sikkim High Court
Justice Hima Kohli, Chief Justice, Telangana High Court
Justice BV Nagarathna, Judge, Karnataka High Court
Justice CT Ravikumar, Judge, Kerala High Court
Justice MM Sundresh, Judge, Madras High Court
Justice Bela M Trivedi, Judge Gujarat High Court
PS Narasimha, Senior Advocate
Further, reports have claimed that Justice BV Nagarathna (currently a judge of the Karnataka High Court) stands a chance of becoming first woman Chief Justice of India in 2027.
WHAT HAD CJI RAMANA SAID EARLIER IN THE DAY?
Criticising media reports naming the top court recommendations, CJI Ramana had said:
"Today’s reflections in some sections of the media, pending the process, even before formalising the resolution is counter productive.”
"There were instances of deserving career progression of bright talents getting marred because of such irresponsible reporting and speculation. This is very unfortunate and I am extremely upset about it."CJI Ramana
Pointing out that the process of appointing judge was “ongoing”, the CJI had said:
“Meetings will be held and decisions will be taken. The process of appointment of judges is sacrosanct and has certain dignity attached to it. My media friends must understand and recognise the sanctity of this process."
The reports had claimed that Justice Akil Kureshi, the chief justice of the Tripura High Court, had not made it to the list despite him being second on the all-India seniority list among the high court judges.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.