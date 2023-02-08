Chhawla Rape Case: SC Agrees to Hear Review Plea Challenging Acquittal
"They're hardened criminals. We request an open court hearing," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The apex court on Wednesday, 8 February, agreed to constitute a bench to hear a review plea challenging the acquittal of the accused in Chhawla rape and murder case. The hearing is expected to take place in open court.
What happened? Highlighting the brutality of the crime that had taken place in Delhi’s Chhawla area in 2012, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta reportedly said:
“Death penalty was awarded by the Delhi High Court and trial court. This court acquitted them. We sought a review. After review, one of the accused slit throat of someone else. They're hardened criminals. We request an open court hearing."
Mehta also requested the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to head the bench.
What was the CJI’s response? According to Livelaw, CJI DY Chandrachud replied:
"Alright, we'll constitute a bench. I will constitute one with me, Justices Ravindra Bhat, and Bela Trivedi. We'll consider the open court request, I'll talk to my fellow judges."
Background: In November 2022, a Supreme Court bench of then Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justices Ravindra Bhat and Bela Trivedi, had set aside the judgment of the Delhi High Court which convicted the three men for rape and murder of a 19 year old girl.
(With inputs from Livelaw.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and law
Topics: Supreme Court chhawla rape case
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.