Govt Affidavit in SC Confirms NRC on the Cards Despite PM’s Speech

In light of all this, it is understandable that some are viewing the statement in the MHA counter-affidavit to the Supreme Court about the necessity of the NRC as a contradiction of the prime minister’s comments at the Ramlila Maidan in December.

However, this isn’t entirely accurate. The submissions in the counter-affidavit relate to the various arguments made in the 150+ petitions challenging the constitutionality of the CAA. This line about the necessity of the NRC in para 47 is part of the government’s rebuttal to the argument in those anti-CAA petitions that the proposed nationwide NRC violates Article 21 of the Constitution – the right to life and personal liberty.

In some of those petitions, Section 14A of the Citizenship Act 1955 – which allows for the creation of a nationwide NRC – has been challenged as well. This provision was added to our citizenship law in 2003 (during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government), along with the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules 2003, which sets out the modalities for the creation of the nationwide NRC, including the NPR.