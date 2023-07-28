Recap: 2 Bhima Koregaon Accused Get Bail, SC Takes Up PIL Against Mob Violence

The Supreme Court on Friday, 28 July, granted bail to Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, both accused in the Bhima Koregaon case.

Both Gonsalves and Ferreria have been held in custody since August 2018 for their involvement in offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

What SC Said: "While forming our opinion, juxtaposing the appellants' case founded on Articles 14 and 21 with allegations [against them], and considering fact that almost 5 yrs have elapsed, we are satisfied they have made out case for bail," the top court said, while granting bail.

