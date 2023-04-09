Overcrowded Jails, 1 Doctor Per 842 Inmates: What India Justice Report Reveals

Imagine eight people living in an apartment that can house four?

Imagine ten people eating on a table that can seat five?

Imagine twelve people travelling in a train compartment that can only carry six?

Now imagine 6,921 inmates residing in prisons with capacity of 3,741. This last one isn’t a figment of our imagination, but actual data about Uttarakhand prisons, as collated in the India Justice Report (IJR) 2022.

Uttarakhand, thus, is home to nearly 7000 prisoners, incarcerated across 11 jails. It also records 1 doctor against 10 sanctioned posts.

But this problem of overcrowding, is not limited to Uttarakhand alone.

57 of the 74 prisons in Uttar Pradesh had an occupancy above 150% in 2022. This means that the percentage of inmates in over 77% of the prisons of the state was at least 50% more than its maximum capacity.