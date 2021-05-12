Bhima Koregaon: SC Rejects Statutory Bail Plea by Gautam Navlakha

However, the NIA claimed that the period of 34 days of Navlakha’s house arrest between 29 August and 1 October 2018 was termed “illegal” by the Delhi High Court, which is why it could not be included in the period of detention.

Over the course of hearing, the Bench sought to know whether the two-day transit period to take Navlakha from Delhi to Mumbai, as well as the period for which he was under house arrest, would be part of the 90-day remand period.