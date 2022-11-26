Anand Teltumbde's Bail Is a Relief, but Is It a Victory? Experts Weigh in

Anand Teltumbde, one of the 16 accused in the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case, who walked out of prison on Saturday, 26 November, after his bail was upheld by the Supreme Court on Friday 25 November, once wrote:

“Maoism and nationalism are simply modern-day euphemisms for outcaste and caste, respectively.”

The 73-year-old prolific anti-caste writer, who had been in prison since 2020 under stringent sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), was, perhaps, not wrong.

During the Supreme Court hearing on Friday, the National Investigation Agency vehemently tried to link his Dalit mobilisation efforts to 'Maoism.'

Irked, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud inquired: