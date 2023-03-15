Activist Atikur Rahman Gets Bail In UAPA Case, PMLA To Hold Him Back In Jail

Jailed PhD scholar and activist Atikur Rahman, who was arrested along with now released Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan while en route to Hathras in October 2020, was granted bail in connection with the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case against him on Wednesday, 15 March.

However, the 28-year-old activist will continue to be in prison since he is yet to get bail in the Prevention of Money Laundering Activities (PMLA) case against him. At the time of his arrest, Rahman was receiving treatment for a congenital heart condition.

In September last year, Rahman's family and lawyer claimed that he has become “partially-paralysed” and “highly disoriented.” In the view of his deteriorating health, Rahman was admitted at Lucknow’s King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital.

Concerned for his life, his mother has been demanding his release since.