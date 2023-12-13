During 370 Hearing, SC Calls for Truth Commission in J&K: What Will it Achieve?

The best-known and most consequential TRCs are those which were set up in South Africa, Canada and Australia.

The mandate in South Africa was "to investigate gross human rights violations that were perpetrated during the period of the Apartheid regime from 1960 to 1994, including abductions, killings, torture."

"Its mandate covered both violations by both the state and the liberation movements and allowed the commission to hold special hearings focused on specific sectors, institutions, and individuals,” the US Institute of Peace said.

Five volumes of the commission’s report were released in October 1998, and two subsequent volumes in March 2003, hailed as one of the most successful commissions which chose to pursue forgiveness over prosecution, and reparation over retaliation.

While opinions about the effectiveness of the restorative justice method employed by TRCs) compared to retributive justice, which focuses on punishment, all of the participants in a study by the Journal of Black Studies perceived the TRC to be effective in bringing out the truth, but to varying degrees.