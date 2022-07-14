ADVERTISEMENT
Alt News' Zubair Approaches SC Seeking To Quash All Six FIRs Against Him in UP
Zubair has also challenged the constitutional validity of the SIT formed in UP in 6 FIRs registered against him.
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on Thursday, 14 July, approached the Supreme Court with a plea seeking to quash all six First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against him in Uttar Pradesh.
Zubair has also challenged the constitutional validity of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed in Uttar Pradesh in 6 FIRs registered against him.
(This article will be updated.)
