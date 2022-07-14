ADVERTISEMENT

Zubair in Hathras Court Over 2 Cases for Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

While one case is over allegedly inciting violence in Purdil Nagar town, the other is connected to a Twitter post.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
i

Fact-checker and Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on Thursday, 14 July, appeared in a court in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras over two cases that have been registered against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

While Zubair is alleged to have incited violence in Purdil Nagar town after Friday prayers on 10 June, the other is connected to a Twitter post purportedly promoting enmity between two groups on the basis of religion.

Zubair's appearance in the Hathras court comes amid a series of cases and FIRs registered against him in several cases in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

On 12 July, the UP Police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe six cases registered him in the state, including Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hathras, Ghaziabad, and Muzaffarnagar.

In the case registered against him in Sitapur, Zubair has been accused of allegedly hurting religious sentiments by calling Hindutva leaders Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati, Bajrang Muni, and Anand Swaroop "hate-mongers."

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the interim bail granted to Zubair in the case. The matter is listed on 7 September for final disposal.

He is currently lodged at the Sitapur jail.

Edited By :Padmashree Pande
