ADVERTISEMENT
4-Yr-Jail for Haryana ex-CM Om Prakash Chautala in Disproportionate Assets Case
The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakhs on him.
i
A special CBI court in Delhi, on Friday, 27 May, sentenced former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala to four years imprisonment. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakhs on him.
Further, the court ordered confiscation of his four properties.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Dhritiman Ganguly
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×