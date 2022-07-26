Court Asks for Medical Report After Delhi Riots Accused Saifi Falls Sick in Jail

A Delhi court on Monday, 25 July, directed authorities in the Tihar Jail to provide a medical report of Khalid Saifi, who has been charged for his alleged role in the 2020 Delhi riots.

This comes after Saifi's counsel filed an application stating that his client was suffering from "high fever, high sugar, and diarrhea" news agency PTI reported.

A bench led by Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat asked the jail superintendent to submit the report by Wednesday.