Lakshadweep Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Lakshadweep Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
Live Updates of Lakshadweep Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
The polling for Lakshadweep was held in Phase 1 on 19 April.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Lakshadweep are Yousuf TP (NCP - Ajit Pawar), Muhammed Hamdullah Sayeed (Congress), and Mohammed Faizal PP (NCP – Sharadchandra Pawar).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Lakshadweep seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Lakshadweep seat was won by NCP candidate Mohammed Faizal Pp, while Congress candidate Hamdullah Sayeed had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Lakshadweep constituency was won by NCP candidate Mohammed Faizal P.P. and Congress candidate Hamdullah Sayeed was the runner-up.
Lakshadweep Lok Sabha Elections 2024
The lone parliamentary seat of union territory of Lakshadweep islands went to polls in phase one on 19 April. According to final electoral roll of Election Commission of India, total number of electors in Lakshadweep were 57,784. Lakshadweep recorded a voter turnout of 84% in this Lok Sabha election.
