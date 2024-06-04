Ladakh Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are critical for Ladakh in several ways. The largest Lok Sabha constituency by area, which shares borders with China and Pakistan, has been marred by protests since the past few months. The results of these elections may determine the fate of union territory's demand for statehood.



Ladakh comprise of Muslim-majority Kargil and Buddhist-majority Leh. BJP dropped the incumbent MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and instead fielded the sitting chief executive councillor and chairman of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Leh, Adv. Tashi Gyalson. To challenge Gyalson, Congress chose the opposition leader in LAHDC-Leh, Tsering Namgyal as the INDIA candidate, with support of the National Conference (NC). The alliance's selection of candidate was followed by mass resignation of NC workers from Kargil, who wanted a candidate from their region.



Taking on both these candidates belonging to Leh, Haneefa Jan from Kargil filed his nomination as Independent candidate. Haneefa was the district president of Kargil's NC unit, before resigning in protest against INDIA's pick from Leh. He has also served as chairman of LAHDC-Kargil. Haneefa's candidature is supported by the Apex Body (Leh) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), both leading the movement for statehood and the implementation of the Sixth Schedule in Ladakh.



Since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019 and the division of Jammu & Kashmir into two union territories, Ladakh has been in turmoil. Residents are demanding constitutional protections, particularly the Sixth Schedule, to safeguard the region's unique identity, land, jobs, and environment. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has led the protests, including a 21-day fast to demand these safeguards. This election presents a close triangular contest, with BJP, Congress, and Jan vying for the support of the agitated voters in Ladakh.