Krishnanagar Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

The polling for Krishnanagar was held in Phase 4 on 13 May.



The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Krishnanagar are Mahua Moitra(TMC), Amrita Roy(BJP) and S.M. SADI(CPIM).



As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Krishnanagar seat.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Krishnanagar seat was won by TMC candidate Mahua Moitra, while BJP candidate Kalyan Chaubey had come in second place.



In 2014's General Elections, Krishnanagar constituency was won by TMC candidate Tapas Paul and CPM candidate Jha Shantanu was the runner-up.

Like most of West Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha seats, Krishnanagar too, was once a CPI(M) bastion. However, for the past three General Elections – in 2009, 2014, and 2019 – its voter base has switched to Mamata Banerjee's TMC. Tapas Paul, prominent Bengali actor-turned-politician held the seat for ten years from 2009 to 2019.

In 2019, TMC gave ticket to Mahua Moitra, former Vice President at the investment banking firm JPMorgan Chase. Moitra started her political journey with the youth wing of the Congress, but later shifted to the TMC. Moitra's embroilment in the alleged cash-for-query scandal in 2023 resulted in her expulsion from the Parliament, leaving the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat vacant.

The BJP has fielded the Rajmata of Krishnanagar’s erstwhile royal family, Amrita Roy. Roy’s campaign has received boost by BJP’s top brass Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, who held roadshows here within a gap of three days from each other, signifying the seat's importance for BJP.

However, the battle for Krishnanagar’s polls isn’t bilateral. The CPI(M) has placed its bet on former MLA SM Sadi. The CPI(M) is in alliance with the Congress in West Bengal.



Assembly seats that fall under Krishnanagar parliamentary constituency include Tehatta, Krishnanagar Uttar, Krishnanagar Dakshin, Palashipara, Kaliganj, Nakashipara, Chapra.