Krishnanagar Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Krishnanagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
Live Updates of Krishnanagar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
The polling for Krishnanagar was held in Phase 4 on 13 May.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Krishnanagar are Mahua Moitra(TMC), Amrita Roy(BJP) and S.M. SADI(CPIM).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Krishnanagar seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Krishnanagar seat was won by TMC candidate Mahua Moitra, while BJP candidate Kalyan Chaubey had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Krishnanagar constituency was won by TMC candidate Tapas Paul and CPM candidate Jha Shantanu was the runner-up.
Like most of West Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha seats, Krishnanagar too, was once a CPI(M) bastion. However, for the past three General Elections – in 2009, 2014, and 2019 – its voter base has switched to Mamata Banerjee's TMC. Tapas Paul, prominent Bengali actor-turned-politician held the seat for ten years from 2009 to 2019.
In 2019, TMC gave ticket to Mahua Moitra, former Vice President at the investment banking firm JPMorgan Chase. Moitra started her political journey with the youth wing of the Congress, but later shifted to the TMC. Moitra's embroilment in the alleged cash-for-query scandal in 2023 resulted in her expulsion from the Parliament, leaving the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat vacant.
The BJP has fielded the Rajmata of Krishnanagar’s erstwhile royal family, Amrita Roy. Roy’s campaign has received boost by BJP’s top brass Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, who held roadshows here within a gap of three days from each other, signifying the seat's importance for BJP.
However, the battle for Krishnanagar’s polls isn’t bilateral. The CPI(M) has placed its bet on former MLA SM Sadi. The CPI(M) is in alliance with the Congress in West Bengal.
Assembly seats that fall under Krishnanagar parliamentary constituency include Tehatta, Krishnanagar Uttar, Krishnanagar Dakshin, Palashipara, Kaliganj, Nakashipara, Chapra.
Krishnanagar is one of the Lok Sabha seats of West Bengal.
West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024
With 42 seats in Lok Sabha, West Bengal has the third-highest seat count in the lower house. The voting on these seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls were held across seven phases between 19 April and 1 June.
Out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, the state’s ruling party All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is contesting all of them. Although the party is part of the INDIA bloc, it could not reach a consensus seat-sharing deal with other INDIA parties in the state. Therefore, Congress and left parties have formed an alliance in West Bengal, under which Congress fielded its candidate on 13 seats, CPI(M) on 23 seats, RSP on three seats, CPI on two seats each and AIFB on one seat. BJP, which has emerged as a significant force in the West Bengal over the past few years, is contesting on all 42 seats alone.
The 2019 Lok Sabha elections saw BJP's rise in the West Bengal where it bagged 18 seats. TMC remained the top party with 22 seats. While left parties could not win any seat, Congress could win only two seats. In the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, TMC swept the state with 34 seats. Congress won in four constituencies, while BJP and CPI(M) won two seats each.
