Bundelkhand to World Cup, One Ball at a Time: Kranti Gaur's 'Royal' Homecoming

When Kranti Singh Gaud stepped off the state aircraft at Khajuraho airport, the afternoon sun was unrelenting. But nothing could outshine her smile. India’s new bowling sensation—fresh from lifting the ICC Women’s World Cup—had come home.

From Khajuraho to her home town Ghuwara, the over 100 km journey turned into a rolling celebration. It took almost 10 hours to cover the distance. Villagers thronged the roadside waving flags, showering her with petals, and beating drums. Kranti waved hands, bowed before the jubilant people with folded hands and broke into an impromptu dance with a World Cup replica in her hand—a moment of unfiltered joy.