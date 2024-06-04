Korba Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Korba Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
Live Updates of Korba Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
The polling for Korba was held in Phase 3 on 7 May.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Korba are Saroj Pandey (BJP) and Jyotsna Charandas Mahant (Congress).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Korba seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Korba seat was won by Congress candidate Jyotsna Charandas Mahant, while BJP candidate Jyoti Nand Dubey had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Korba constituency was won by BJP candidate Dr. Banshilal Mahto and Congress candidate Charan Das Mahant was the runner-up.
Assembly seats that fall under Korba parliamentary constituency include Bharatpur-Sonhat, Manendragarh, Baikunthpur, Korba, Rampur, Katghora, Pali-Tanakhar, Marwahi.
Korba is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Chhattisgarh.
Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 11 seats of Chhattisgarh went to polls across the first three phases of voting. The state registered a voter turnout of over 72%.
Chhattisgarh’s ruling party BJP is contesting on all 11 seats. Congress, too, has fielded its candidates on all 11 seats.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections here, BJP swept 9 seats, whereas Congress could win just two. While in the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, BJP won a total of 10 seats, leaving Congress with just one.