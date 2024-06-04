Khunti Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the 14 seats of Jharkhand went to polls in four different phases.



Out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, the state’s ruling party BJP is contesting on 13 of them, leaving one for its NDA ally AJSU. Its prime opponents in the state – Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) – have entered into an alliance as part of the INDIA bloc. According to their seat-sharing agreement, Congress fielded its candidates on seven seats, JMM on five seats, leaving one each for CPI(ML) and RJD.



Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Jharkhand has been one of the focal points of INDIA alliance’s campaign since the arrest of former CM Hemant Soren of JMM.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand, BJP swept the polls with 11 seats. Their NDA partner AJSU won one seat, too. Congress and JMM were left with just one seat each. In the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, BJP won 12 seats and JMM gained victory on the remaining two.