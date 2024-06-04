Khammam Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Khammam Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
Live Updates of Khammam Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
The polling for Khammam was held in Phase 4 on 13 May.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Khammam are Vinod Rao Tandra (BJP), Nama Nageshwara Rao (BRS), and Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy (Congress).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Khammam seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Khammam seat was won by BRS candidate Nama Nageswr Rao, while Congress candidate Renuka Chowdhury had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Khammam constituency was won by YSRCP candidate Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and TDP candidate Nama Nageswara Rao was the runner-up.
Assembly seats that fall under Khammam parliamentary constituency include Khammam, Palair, Madhira (Sc), Wyra (St), Sathupalle (Sc), Kothagudem, Aswaraopeta (St).
Khammam is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Telangana.
Telangana Lok Sabha Elections 2024
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all 17 seats of Telangana went to polls in phase four on 13 May. The state recorded a voter turnout of 65.7%.
Out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, the state’s ruling party Congress is contesting all of them, while its opponents, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and BJP, have also fielded their candidates on all 17 seats. Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM is a key player on the seat of Hyderabad.
During the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the main contenders in Telangana were Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi). BRS won 12 seats, Congress two. TDP, YSRCP and AIMIM won one seat each.
However, by the next election in 2019, BJP emerged to be a significant player, securing four seats. While BRS won nine, Congress won three, and AIMIM won one.
