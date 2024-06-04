Kendrapara Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Along with the Lok Sabha polls on 21 seats, Odisha also underwent Assembly elections for its 147 seats. The polling here held in four phases, which also saw instances of violence in certain parts of the state.



State's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is contesting on all 21 seats, where they are being challenged by BJP. Congress, too, has fielded candidates on 20 seats while its INDIA bloc partner JMM is contesting on the remaining one seat.



BJD won 12 seats, BJP won eight seats, and Congress won one seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJD swept by winning 20 seats and BJP won the remaining seat.