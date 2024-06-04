Kaziranga Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Kaziranga Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
Live Updates of Kaziranga Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
The polling for Kaziranga was held in Phase 1 on 19 April.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Kaziranga are Kamakhya Prasad Tasa (BJP) and Roselina Tirkey (Congress).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Kaziranga seat.
Kaziranga is a newly-formed Lok Sabha constituency that came into existence after Assam's delimitation exercise last year. According to the revised boundaries, Assembly seats that fall under Kaziranga parliamentary constituency include Dhing, Batadroba, Rupohihat, Samaguri, Golaghat, Kaliabor, Bokakhat, Sarupathar, Khumtai, Dergaon.
Kaziranga is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Assam.
Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Assam's 14 Lok Sabha seats underwent polling in the first three phases. Voting for five seats were held in phase one on 19 April, five seats in phase two on 26 April, and four seats in phase three on 7 May. This year, Assam recorded its highest-ever voter turnout of over 81%.
Out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, the state’s ruling party BJP is contesting on eleven of them, while its NDA partners – UPPL and AGP are competing on one and two seats, respectively. Among its INDIA opponents in the state, Congress is fielding candidates from 13 seats and has left the one remaining seat for AJP. Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF will be a key contestant to watch out for on certain seats.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Assam, BJP won nine seats, while Congress emerged victorious on three. One seat each was won by AIUDF and an independent candidate. In the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, BJP won seven seats, Congress won three, and AIUDF managed to win three seats, leaving one for an independent candidate.
