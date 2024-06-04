Kadapa Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

The polling for Kadapa was held in Phase 4 on 13 May.



The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Kadapa are Y. S. Avinash Reddy (YSRCP), Chadipiralla Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy (TDP), and Y. S. Sharmila Reddy (Congress).



As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Kadapa seat.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Kadapa seat was won by YSRCP candidate Y.S.avinash Reddy, while TDP candidate Adi Narayana Reddy Chadipirala had come in second place.



In 2014's General Elections, Kadapa constituency was won by YSRCP candidate Y.S. Avinash Reddy and TDP candidate Srinivasa Reddy Reddeppagari was the runner-up.

No one has succeeded in defeating a YS family member from Kadapa seat in the last 35 years. The family's reign here started with Congress heavyweight and former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh, YSR Reddy. He won the seat four times - in 1989, 1991, 1996, and 1998. His brother Vivekananda Reddy then served two terms as MP from the constituency in 1999 and 2004.

The following term, in 2009, YSR’s son Jagan Mohan Reddy retained Kadapa’s seat on Congress’ ticket. After Jagan Mohan branched out from Congress and launched his own party YSRCP, Kadapa remained under the family's belt. Jagan Mohan's cousin YS Avinash Reddy has been retaining this seat since 2014.



In this year's election, Kadapa is likely to be retained by the family. But what makes the contest fierce is the intra-family feud. YSRCP has fielded incumbent MP YS Avinash Reddy. Contesting against him is his cousin and Jagan Mohan's sister YS Sharmila Reddy, on Congress' ticket.



Assembly seats that fall under Kadapa parliamentary constituency include Badvel (Sc), Jammalamadugu, Kadapa, Kamalapuram, Mydukur, Proddatur, Pulivendla.