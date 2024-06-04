Kadapa Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Kadapa Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
Live Updates of Kadapa Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
The polling for Kadapa was held in Phase 4 on 13 May.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Kadapa are Y. S. Avinash Reddy (YSRCP), Chadipiralla Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy (TDP), and Y. S. Sharmila Reddy (Congress).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Kadapa seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Kadapa seat was won by YSRCP candidate Y.S.avinash Reddy, while TDP candidate Adi Narayana Reddy Chadipirala had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Kadapa constituency was won by YSRCP candidate Y.S. Avinash Reddy and TDP candidate Srinivasa Reddy Reddeppagari was the runner-up.
No one has succeeded in defeating a YS family member from Kadapa seat in the last 35 years. The family's reign here started with Congress heavyweight and former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh, YSR Reddy. He won the seat four times - in 1989, 1991, 1996, and 1998. His brother Vivekananda Reddy then served two terms as MP from the constituency in 1999 and 2004.
The following term, in 2009, YSR’s son Jagan Mohan Reddy retained Kadapa’s seat on Congress’ ticket. After Jagan Mohan branched out from Congress and launched his own party YSRCP, Kadapa remained under the family's belt. Jagan Mohan's cousin YS Avinash Reddy has been retaining this seat since 2014.
In this year's election, Kadapa is likely to be retained by the family. But what makes the contest fierce is the intra-family feud. YSRCP has fielded incumbent MP YS Avinash Reddy. Contesting against him is his cousin and Jagan Mohan's sister YS Sharmila Reddy, on Congress' ticket.
Assembly seats that fall under Kadapa parliamentary constituency include Badvel (Sc), Jammalamadugu, Kadapa, Kamalapuram, Mydukur, Proddatur, Pulivendla.
Kadapa is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Andhra Pradesh.
Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024
All 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh went to polls along with state's 175 Assembly seats in phase four on 13 May. It recorded a voter turnout of over 80%.
Out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, the state’s ruling party, YSRCP, is contesting on all of them, while its opponents in the state have formed alliances. BJP, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Jana Sena Party (JSP) comprise the NDA in Andhra Pradesh. According to their seat-sharing agreement, BJP has fielded its candidates on six seats, TDP on 17 seats, and JSP on the remaining two seats. INDIA bloc parties – Congress, CPI(M), and CPI – are also in the electoral fray here. While the grand old party, Congress, is contesting on 23 seats, CPI(M) and CPI have fielded candidates on one seat each.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP made a sweeping win by bagging 22 seats. The remaining three seats were won by TDP. While in the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, YSRCP won eight seats, TDP won 15 seats, and BJP won two seats.
