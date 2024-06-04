Kachchh Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all 26 seats of Gujarat were scheduled to go to polls in phase three on 7 May. However, voting happened in just 25 seats because BJP the Surat seat unopposed after the nomination papers of Congress’ candidate in the constituency were rejected and all remaining candidates withdrew from the race.



Out of the remaining 25 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, the state’s ruling party BJP is contesting on all of them. Congress and AAP have entered into an alliance as part of the INDIA bloc. According to the seat-sharing agreement between Congress and AAP, Congress fielded its candidates on twenty-three seats and AAP got the remaining two seats.



Gujarat's 25 seats recorded a voter turnout of just over 60% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat, BJP made a clean sweep winning all the 26 seats. Similarly, in the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, BJP in a winning tide won the polls from all the 26 seats.