Will Congress' Promise to Get Justice for Zubeen in 100 Days Bring it Success?

Through his song, Zubeen Garg had once said, “Politics Nokoriba Bandhu” (Don’t do politics, my friend). However, if not in life, in his death the singer, Assam's beloved, has definitely entered politics this year, with "Justice for Zubeen" becoming a political battle cry in the poll-bound state.
The ongoing eponymous social media movement and flurry of recent posts by common people seeking justice for their beloved musician indicate that the issue remains an emotional point for voters, and could indeed have an impact on the election. Online campaigners and Zubeen fan groups have been urging the public not to forget the demand for justice amid the high-voltage election campaigns.
And now, the issue seems to have taken on a deeper electoral colour after the Opposition party, the Indian National Congress, added "Justice for Zubeen" as part of its election manifesto. The party has promised to deliver "justice" within 100 days if it comes to power.
On Sunday, 5 April, Rahul Gandhi also alluded to Zubeen while slamming Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, stating that Zubeen and the Congress share the same philosophy, in working to unite the people of Assam. "Zubeen Garg worked his entire life to unite people of Assam; he never misbehaved with anyone. The Congress philosophy is also like that, to spread love against hatred," Gandhi said during campaigning in Assam.
'Justice for Zubeen' Enters Polls
Everything changed for the Assamese people on the fateful day of 19 September 2025, when rebel singer and Assam's heartthrob Zubeen died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea in Singapore. Immediately after his demise, overwhelmed and grieving masses from across Assam began demanding "justice" for the singer.
With an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Assam government left no stone unturned in "investigating" the case. Seven persons—Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhartha Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, Amritprabha Mahanta, Sandipan Garg, Nandeswar Bora, and Prabin Baishya—have been lodged in jail.
On 12 December, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Assam Police filed a 12,000-page chargesheet before the court. The case is now being heard in a fast-track court, as demanded by Zubeen’s fans and family members.
Chief Minister Sarma had even stated that people of Assam could vote the BJP out in the 2026 election if his government failed to deliver justice in the case.
He also asserted in the Assam Legislative Assembly that Zubeen’s death is a “plain and simple murder”, wherein one of the accused killed Garg and others helped him.
Although a coroner's inquiry in Singapore found the incident as accidental and no evidence suggesting foul play, Advocate General of Assam, Devajit Lon Saikia, told the media that the Singapore probe will not have any impact on the ongoing trial in Assam’s court.
Despite these developments, the demand for justice has remained visible during the Assam Assembly election campaign. In several instances, people displayed placards demanding justice during roadshows held by Sarma and also during a recent roadshow by Amit Shah in Guwahati.
The state government also faced criticism after heavy rain damaged several valuable items at the Zubeen Garg Samadhi Kshetra, the singer’s cremation site. Following the incident, the government expedited construction work at the premises.
Senior Assam Congress leader Rituparna Konwar told The Quint that “Justice for Zubeen Garg" is not just the party's demand but the demand of the people of Assam.
"We believe it is the responsibility of a responsible Opposition party to raise the issues and expectations of the general public of Assam in this election. Everyone in Assam is waiting for justice. People across the state have raised this issue whenever we have spoken to them. They are deeply offended by the delay in delivering justice for Zubeen. Even the fast-track court became functional just before the Model Code of Conduct came into force.”Rituparna Konwar
Emotions vs Elections
With the Congress definitively jumping on the "Justice for Zubeen" campaign and announcing it as a poll promise, the BJP is now the one accusing the Opposition of politicising the singer’s death.
Reacting to the development, CM Sarma said the Congress had "committed an unpardonable crime" by including Zubeen’s name and his death in its election manifesto. If they truly want justice, they can engage a lawyer and argue the case in court,” Sarma said.
Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, told the media, “I hope the issue of justice for Zubeen Garg will not be politicised.”
Fans, however, remain deeply attached to the issue.
Hemanta Sarma, an ardent fan of the late singer, explains that over the last six months spent waiting for action and justice, the online movement seeking #JusticeForZubeenGarg has evolved beyond a mere hashtag into a powerful public sentiment—evidenced by over 8.1 million digital engagements.
"This is not just an online emotion, it reflects a deeper collective consciousness. Therefore, this issue is no longer merely legal, it has become deeply ethical and political," Hemanta tells The Quint.
"For the youth, it is not just about justice for an artist, it is a test of the credibility of the justice system itself. The sentiment—‘No justice, no vote’—is gradually taking a more organised form and has the potential to influence voter behaviour, especially across several constituencies in Upper Assam.”Hemanta Sarma
Another fan, Saurabh Garg, said, “The social media movement is mainly spearheaded by young voters. Therefore, the impact of the movement on election outcomes will depend on the percentage of young voters who exercise their franchise in this election. However, the movement will continue even after the election".
Garg nevertheless added that beneficiaries of government schemes may not consider this issue while choosing their candidates during voting. The sentiment was echoed by analysts as well.
Despite the singer's death remaining a potent emotive issue, experts and analysts feel it is difficult to determine if it would significantly impact the election results.
Terming it as a “liminal issue,” political commentator Professor Akhil Ranjan Dutta told The Quint:
“Earlier, we thought that the movement seeking justice for Zubeen could become a core issue in this election. However, its intensity has recently declined, and it no longer appears likely to have a major impact on the electoral outcome.”
Another analyst, Dr Pranjal Borah, noted that it is still too early to assess its electoral impact.
“The issue remains more prominent among youth, and Gen Z voters are highly unpredictable. It is not easy to determine whether the movement will influence the election results. At the same time, beneficiary politics is likely to have a strong impact. The overall picture remains unclear, and outcomes may vary across constituencies. Additionally, the recent shortage of household LPG cylinders may also influence voter behaviour,” Borah added.
(The author is an Assam-based journalist.)