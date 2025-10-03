Does This Video Show Recent Visuals of People Protesting Against BJP? No!

A video of a massive crowd gathered on a street, while vehicles can be seen moving, is being shared on the internet to claim that it shows recent visuals of people protesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

What did the viral post say?: On loosely translating the caption of the viral post in English, it said, "People have started intolerance, great people are rising like those in the freedom struggle. Let the people kick out these saffron traitors from Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir to Northeast and to the entire India!!!."