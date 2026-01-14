Intoxicated, Refused Life Jacket: Singapore Police Say Zubeen Garg Not Murdered

Singer Zubeen Garg died by drowning on 19 September 2025 during a yacht trip in Singapore, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the North East India Festival. The official death certificate issued by Singapore authorities on 20 September 2025 listed the cause of death as drowning.

An autopsy found a high blood alcohol level in his body. He was pronounced dead at 5:13 pm after being taken to hospital.