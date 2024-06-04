Jorhat Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Jorhat Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
Live Updates of Jorhat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
The polling for Jorhat was held in Phase 1 on 19 April.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Jorhat are Topon Kumar Gogoi (BJP) and Gaurav Gogoi (Congress).
Like several seats in Assam, Jorhat has also undergone major changes in the delimitation exercise.
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Jorhat seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Jorhat seat was won by BJP candidate Topon Kumar Gogoi, while Congress candidate Sushanta Borgohain had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Jorhat constituency was won by BJP candidate Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Congress candidate Bijoy Krishna Handique was the runner-up.
Historically, Assam's Jorhat had been one of Congress' safest seats. That changed after BJP's win in 2014.
It must, however, be noted that extent of Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam underwent changes in the delimitation exercise last year. According to the revised boundaries, Assembly seats that fall under Jorhat parliamentary constituency include Jorhat, Mariani, Teok, Amguri, Nazira, Mahmara, Sonari, Thowra, Titabar, Sibsagar.
Jorhat is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Assam.
Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Assam's 14 Lok Sabha seats underwent polling in the first three phases. Voting for five seats were held in phase one on 19 April, five seats in phase two on 26 April, and four seats in phase three on 7 May. This year, Assam recorded its highest-ever voter turnout of over 81%.
Out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, the state’s ruling party BJP is contesting on eleven of them, while its NDA partners – UPPL and AGP are competing on one and two seats, respectively. Among its INDIA opponents in the state, Congress is fielding candidates from 13 seats and has left the one remaining seat for AJP. Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF will be a key contestant to watch out for on certain seats.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Jorhat witnessed a tough contest between two heavyweights from BJP and Congress. The saffron party has fielded former minister and outgoing MP Topon Kumar Gogoi against Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi. Gaurav won the 2014 and 2019 elections from Assam's Kaliabor seat, which ceased to exist after the delimitation in 2023.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Assam, BJP won nine seats, while Congress emerged victorious on three. One seat each was won by AIUDF and an independent candidate. In the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, BJP won seven seats, Congress won three, and AIUDF managed to win three seats, leaving one for an independent candidate.