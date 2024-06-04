Jaipur Rural Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
Live Updates of Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
The polling for Jaipur Rural was held in Phase 1 on 19 April.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Jaipur Rural are Rao Rajendra Singh (BJP) and Anil Chopra(Congress).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Jaipur Rural seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Jaipur Rural seat was won by BJP candidate Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore, while Congress candidate Krishna Poonia had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Jaipur Rural constituency was won by BJP candidate Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Congress candidate Dr. C.P. Joshi was the runner-up.
Assembly seats that fall under Jaipur Rural parliamentary constituency include Kotputli, Viratnagar, Shahpura, Phulera, Jhotwara, Amber, Jamwa Ramgarh, Bansur.
Jaipur Rural is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Rajasthan.
Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024
In 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the 25 seats of Rajasthan went to polls across phase one and phase two of voting.
While BJP is contesting all the seats alone, Congress is contesting on 23 seats and gave one seat each to Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and CPI(M).
Congress has failed to win even a single seat in Rajasthan in the last two Lok Sabha elections. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, BJP won 24 seats and RLP won the remaining one seat. While in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP made a clean sweep winning all the 25 seats.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)