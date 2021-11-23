Zee News Asked to Delete 3 Videos on Farmer Protests Over Ethics Code Violation

Ghorpade had complained that in both the programmes, unverified videos of tractors with modifications were aired, adding that Zee News has still not apologised for the error. His complaint also presented examples of some of the headlines and tickers that were aired by the channel which also breached the code of ethics and made it clear that the "purpose of the programmes was to hinder the cause of the protesting farmers."

Among his examples were several tickers and headlines with the word “war,” which were aired and included in the opening statement of the anchor. According to Ghorpade, some others were: "War against the Republic," "Civil War on Republic Day," "Tractor march or War," "Conspiracy of a War against the republic," and "Terror Tractor-Trailers in the protest."

Ghorpade also submitted that the anchor made various unsubstantiated statements, claiming that the Singhu border has become a base for pro-Khalistani separatists. He stated that during the programmes, the anchor also repeatedly associated the protesting farmers with a banned organisation, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).