Yes Bank Fraud Case: Former CEO Rana Kapoor Gets Bail

A Mumbai sessions court on Wednesday, 16 February, granted bail to former CEO and MD of YES Bank, Rana Kapoor, in the money laundering scam and in connection to the loss of over Rs 300 crore.

A special Mumbai court granted Kapoor bail on some standard conditions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Kapoor cannot leave the country and his passport will be seized by the court. The former YES Bank chairman will have to attend the court on the dates when the matter is scheduled for and whenever else required.

In addition, he is required to hand in a provisional surety of Rs 5 lakh.