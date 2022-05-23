'It's Their Choice': Boxing Champ Nikhat Zareen on Muslim Girls Wearing Hijab

World boxing champion Nikhat Zareen on Monday, 23 May, spoke on the controversy regarding Muslim girls wearing hijab in educational institutions, saying that a person's attire was completely their choice.

"It is totally their own choice. I can't comment on their choices. I have my own choice. I like to wear such clothes. I don't mind wearing such clothes. My family doesn't mind me wearing such clothes. So, I don't care what people say about me," Zareen was quoted as saying by NDTV.