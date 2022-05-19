Twitter Celebrates as Nikhat Zareen Bags Gold at the World Boxing Championships
Nikhat Zareen won the World Boxing Championships 2022, defeating Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas by 5-0 in the finals.
India's Nikhat Zareen won the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships 2022 on Thursday, in Istanbul, Turkey.
Nikhat defeated Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas 5-0 in the 52 kg flyweight final to win the gold medal and has become the fifth Indian female boxer to win at the World Championships.
Nikhat won all her five bouts at the event by the same dominant 5-0 scoreline.
This was Nikhat's first time as a finalist in the World Boxing Championships and it was a successful campaign for the champion. Earlier she had defeated Brazil's Caroline de Almeida 5-0 in the semi-finals match on Wednesday.
Nikhat was the only Indian boxer who made it to the final of the prestigious tournament this year.
Indian boxing fans took to Twitter to celebrate and congratulate the young boxer for winning the World Boxing Championships gold medal.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.