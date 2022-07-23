Woman Gang-Raped Inside New Delhi Railway Station, 4 Staffers Arrested

Both of them continued talking on the phone. On 21 July, the accused invited her to his house for a party to celebrate his son's birthday and for buying a new house, according to the Railways.

He picked up the woman from Kirti Nagar metro station around 10:30 pm and brought her to platform 8-9 at the railway station. He asked her to sit in a hut for electrical maintenance staff, the national transporter said.

Later, the man came to the hut along with his friend and bolted it from inside. The two sexually assaulted the woman one after another. Two accomplices of the accused facilitated the assault by guarding the room from outside, it said.

All the four accused have been arrested. They were produced before a local court, which sent them to judicial custody, the Railways said.