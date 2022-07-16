Minor Girl Allegedly Gang-Raped and Filmed Inside Car in Delhi, Accused Arrested
The three accused, aged 23, 25 and 35 years, including the rape survivor's male friend, have been arrested.
A minor girl was allegedly kidnapped from South Delhi and gang-raped by three man in Mahipalpur, the police said on Friday, 15 July. They further added that the horrific incident took place after the girl was kidnapped from a market in Vasant Vihar.
The accused all allegedly filmed the crime, reported NDTV.
The three accused, aged 23, 25 and 35 years, including the rape survivor's male friend, have been arrested, the policed added.
The girl, who is a class 10 student, told a female counsellor that two people whom she knew met her near Vasant Vihar market around 8:30 pm on 6 July and offered her a ride in the car of another person accompanying them, reported news agency PTI.
Manoj C, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest), said that a PCR call was received from a hospital around 4 am on 8 July at Vasant Vihar police station informing about the alleged incident of harassment with the minor.
They drove to Mahipalpur where they bought liquor and drank that, the DCP said. Then they took her to a secluded area where the accused raped her, he added.
"The girl was medically examined and a case under relevant sections of Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act and IPC was registered at the Vasant Vihar police station," the DCP said, adding further investigation was underway.
(With inputs from PTI and NDTV.)
