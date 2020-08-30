Stopping Rahul From Heading Cong Will Destroy It: Sanjay Raut

On Sunday, 30 August, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, in his weekly column in Sena mouthpiece Saamna, said that stopping Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from heading the party will lead to its “extinction.”

He further wrote said that the party does not have a leader who can confront Prime Minister Narendra Modi with full might.

Commenting on the letter signed by 23 Congress leaders which was addressed to Sonia Gandhi regarding having a “full time” active leadership, Raut said: