2002 Godhra Train Burning Case: Accused Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

A court here has sentenced to life imprisonment an accused in the case of the Godhra train carnage in 2002 in which 59 'karsevaks' were killed, which had triggered the worst riots in the history of Gujarat.

A court of an additional sessions judge at Godhra in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to the accused, Rafik Bhatuk, who was arrested in February 2021.

The trial against him in the case began after his arrest last year.