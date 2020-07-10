Vikas Dubey Encounter: 5 Unanswered Questions Around His Death

4. The fourth query is regarding how, in very similar circumstances, Vikas Dubey’s aide Prabhat Mishra was encountered a day before on 9 July. ADG Kanpur had told ANI that, “He took advantage of the situation, snatched a pistol from a policeman, fired at our men and tried to escape. Our personnel retaliated, during which Prabhat got killed. Several policemen were injured in the incident.” Now when something so similar had happened a day before, why would the UP Police not be more careful in ensuring a similar incident doesn’t play out again?

5. Finally, was the police trying to put an end to the cycle of crime or just the criminal? Vikas Dubey did not become a gangster overnight, it is an open secret that he was provided protection by policemen and politicians. His interrogation would have further unearthed his links to the police and political parties. Now that he has been killed, how can one get to the bottom of this?