‘What About Paytm?’ Twitter Abuzz After India Bans Chinese Apps

Hours after the Indian government announced a ban on 59 Chinese mobile apps on Monday, 29 June, including TikTok, UC Browser and others, social media users have questioned the government’s silence on Paytm, a popular e-payment app that has substantial Chinese investment.

Founded by Indian entrepreneur Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm is owned by Sharma’s One97 Communications. Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba owns a reported 40% in One97 Communications.

The government order stated that the apps were "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order."

However, Sharma, tweeted out his support of the government’s decision causing users to question his support, when Alibaba owned Ant Financial has pumped in millions of dollars over the years. The Chinese conglomerate also reportedly owns about 40% of online marketplace Paytm mall.