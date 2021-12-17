Day After Durga Puja’s UNESCO Tag, Mamata Banerjee Says BJP ‘Should Be Ashamed’
The UNESCO on Wednesday added Durga Puja in Kolkata in its list of ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’
A day after UNESCO accorded a heritage tag to Durga Puja in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 16 December, slammed the opposition BJP for accusing her of restricting celebrations of the Puja and said that they (BJP) should be ashamed of themselves.
During the Assembly polls, the saffron party had alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) practices “appeasement politics” which has affected festivals such as Durga Puja in the state.
At a rally for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls in Baghajatin area, Banerjee said, “Some people had spread lies against us. They said that we don’t allow Durga Puja celebrations in the State. Today, their falsehood stands exposed. They should be ashamed of themselves. Today, I am proud and honoured for what we have achieved (UNESCO heritage status).”
"What I achieved yesterday, I am pleased. I have been trying for this for a long time," she said, as per The Indian Express.
The UNESCO, on Wednesday, had announced that Durga Puja in Kolkata has just been added to its list of ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.’
As per the report, Banerjee said at the rally, "I had vowed to make Bengal the number one State, and I have kept my promise. They (BJP) had abused me, but they can't abuse UNESCO. Let them go to UNESCO and abuse it for giving us this honour if they have the guts to do so.”
Reacting to the CM’s comment, BJP national Vice President Dilip Ghosh said the TMC had indeed tried to stop Durga Puja immersion.
"We have not forgotten how the TMC government twice tried to stop Durga Puja immersion on Dashami as the dates of Muharram clashed with it," said Ghosh.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.