Day After Durga Puja’s UNESCO Tag, Mamata Banerjee Says BJP ‘Should Be Ashamed’

A day after UNESCO accorded a heritage tag to Durga Puja in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 16 December, slammed the opposition BJP for accusing her of restricting celebrations of the Puja and said that they (BJP) should be ashamed of themselves.

During the Assembly polls, the saffron party had alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) practices “appeasement politics” which has affected festivals such as Durga Puja in the state.

At a rally for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls in Baghajatin area, Banerjee said, “Some people had spread lies against us. They said that we don’t allow Durga Puja celebrations in the State. Today, their falsehood stands exposed. They should be ashamed of themselves. Today, I am proud and honoured for what we have achieved (UNESCO heritage status).”