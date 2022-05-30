Max Temperatures Likely To Remain Constant in North for Next 4 Days, Says IMD
No significant change has been predicted in the maximum temperatures of northern states for the next four days.
The national capital's maximum temperature on Monday, 30 May, is expected to hit 41 degrees Celsius with the minimum temperature dipping to 28 degrees Celsius, showed data by The Weather Channel (TWC).
No thunderstorms will be recorded in New Delhi after 9:30 am on Monday, TWC added.
No significant change has been predicted in the maximum temperatures of northern states for the next four days, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Uttar Pradesh is forecast to face high temperatures with Banda touching 42 degrees Celsius, though the capital city of Lucknow will remain at 39 degrees Celsius. The mercury in Noida is expected to touch 40 degrees Celsius on Monday, as per TWC.
Meanwhile, Gurgaon's temperature is expected to touch 41 degree Celsius with the minimum temperature falling to 28 degree Celsius.
"No significant heatwave conditions very likely over the country during next five days," IMD said on Sunday.
The mercury in Rajasthan will, however, soar to 43 degree Celsius with the peak in Jaisalmer, and 42 degree Celsius in Jaipur and Sri Ganganagar.
'Yellow Watch' in Kerala
The monsoon had reached Kerala on Sunday, three days ahead of its onset date of 1 June, and was thus kept under a 'yellow watch' by IMD.
"Widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning are forecast across Kerala over the next five days, along with isolated heavy falls till 1 June," the TWC said.
Rainfall is also likely over the Northeast, Mahe, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in the next three days.
