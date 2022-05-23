Heatwave, Climate Risks May Affect India's Credit, Economic Growth: Moody's

As India battles with the worst heatwave witnessed in the past 122 years, a report by Moody’s said on Monday, 23 May, that increasing climate risks are likely to hit the economic growth and worsen the nation’s credit scores.

The series of heatwaves and rising temperatures across northwestern India will weigh on inflationary pressures, wrote Moody's Investors Service analysts, including Christian de Guzman, in a report dated Monday.