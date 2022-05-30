ADVERTISEMENT

Rain, Thunderstorm Batter Several Parts of Delhi-NCR, Jama Masjid Dome Damaged

Thunderstorm, duststorm, and gusty winds with a speed of 70-80 km per hour will occur.

The Quint
Published
Climate Change
1 min read
Rain, Thunderstorm Batter Several Parts of Delhi-NCR, Jama Masjid Dome Damaged
i

Heavy rains lashed various parts of the Delhi-NCR on Monday, 30 May, bringing down the temperature and providing much-needed relief from the searing heat. Meanwhile, the middle dome of the Jama Masjid was damaged due to the heavy rains.

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in Delhi said that thunderstorm, duststorm, and gusty winds with a speed of 70-80 km per hour would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Indrapuram, Dadri, Gurugram, Manesar, and Faridabad.

Traffic came to a standstill at several places as a hailstorm hit windshields of cars and motorcyclists.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×